Alex Lifeson guests on new Trifecta single Once Around The Sun With You

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Prog fusion supergroup Trifecta will release their second album The New Normal in April

Trifecta
Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson guests on the brand new Trifecta single Once Around The Sun With You and you can watch the band;s new video below.

The track is taken from the band's second album The New Normal which is released through Kscope Records on April 12.

"Once Around The Sun With You is an anniversary song written for my wife in commemoration of all the years she’s put up with me. Need I say more. The Woman is a saint," explains bassist and singer Nick Beggs, who formed Trifecta alongside former Steven Wilson bandmates Craig Blundell and Adam Holzman back in 2021.

"Our history with Alex Lifeson goes back quite a few years to when Rush invited numbers of artists to rerecord an anniversary version of their classic album 2112," Beggs continues. "Steven Wilson and band rattled off a version of The Twilight Zone one afternoon during sound check which was included on the final release. I also invited Alex to play guitars on the Mute Gods’ song One Day so I guess it was only a question of time before he was asked to contribute to Trifecta too.

"I don’t like to bug him too much but if it’s a song I think he’ll enjoy I’ll inevitably send him a demo to gauge his response. He instantly related to Once Around The Sun and added some wonderful guitar colour to the track." 

The New Normal will be available on limited edition white vinyl double LP, black vinyl double LP, on CD and as a digital album.

