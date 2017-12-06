Al Di Meola reveals new album Opus

Multi-instrumentalist and composer Al Di Meola has revealed that he’ll release a new studio album in early 2018.
It’s titled Opus and is set to arrive on February 23 via earMUSIC after Meola recently signed a new deal with the label.
The Grammy award winning virtuoso says: “With Opus I wanted to further my compositional skills as I think that the evolution of this part of my persona has labelled me more composer/guitarist than guitarist/composer.
“At the same time, this record also marks a new era in my life. For the first time in my life, I have written music being happy, I’m in a wonderful relationship with my wife, I have a baby girl and a beautiful family that inspires me every day. I believe it shows in the music.”
Pre-order details for Opus will be made available in due course, while the cover art and tracklist can be found below.
Al Di Meola Opus tracklist
- Milonga Noctiva: Wandering in the Dark (feat. Kemuel Roig)
- Broken Heart
- Ava’s Dream Sequence Lullaby
- Cerreto Sannita (feat. Kemuel Roig)
- Notorious
- Frozen In Time
- Escapado
- Pomp
- Left Unsaid
- Insieme
- Rebels (feat. Kemuel Roig)