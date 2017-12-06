Al Di Meola reveals new album Opus

Multi-instrumentalist and composer Al Di Meola has revealed that he’ll release a new studio album in early 2018.

It’s titled Opus and is set to arrive on February 23 via earMUSIC after Meola recently signed a new deal with the label.

The Grammy award winning virtuoso says: “With Opus I wanted to further my compositional skills as I think that the evolution of this part of my persona has labelled me more composer/guitarist than guitarist/composer.

“At the same time, this record also marks a new era in my life. For the first time in my life, I have written music being happy, I’m in a wonderful relationship with my wife, I have a baby girl and a beautiful family that inspires me every day. I believe it shows in the music.”

Pre-order details for Opus will be made available in due course, while the cover art and tracklist can be found below.

Al Di Meola Opus tracklist

Milonga Noctiva: Wandering in the Dark (feat. Kemuel Roig) Broken Heart Ava’s Dream Sequence Lullaby Cerreto Sannita (feat. Kemuel Roig) Notorious Frozen In Time Escapado Pomp Left Unsaid Insieme Rebels (feat. Kemuel Roig)

Al Di Meola: Elysium