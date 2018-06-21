Aisles release new video from forthcoming live EP

Chilean prog rockers Aisles have released a new live in the studio video clip of Club Hawaii.

The track, which originates from the band's fourth album , the double concept work Hawaii, is taken from their forthcoming new Live From Estudio Del Sur live EP, which the band will release on July 6.

"We knew that Club Hawaii could not be left out of this live series," German Vergara told Prog. "It's a very collective effort in which we incorporated elements from electronic and latin music, pop, jazz, and even metal, so as to transport the listener to the future in which the concept of the album takes place. We use more distortion, sound heavier than usual, and Sebastián recites a heart wrenching poem in the darkest section of the song. Personally it's my favuorite on the Hawaii album and I'm very proud of my lyrics. When playing it live I get goosebumps every time we reach the part :"Turn my soul into flesh and soil and blood and waves..."

The band are currently working on new music for their as-yet untitled fifth album. Live From Estudio Del Sur can be pre ordered here.