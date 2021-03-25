Airbag's Identity debut gets vinyl reissue

Norwegian prog rockers Airbag are to have their debut album Identity reissued on vinyl. It's the latest in a series of top end re-issues of the band's catalogue by their label Karisma and will be released on June 11.

Identity was originally released in 2009 with a line-up that featured current band members, guitarist Bjørn Riis and singer Asle Tostrup along with original keyboard player Jørgen Hagen, bass player Anders Hovdan and drummer Joachim Slikker.

The album comprises eight songs with Airbag’s unique sound of classic progressive rock blended with scenic soundscapes, epic guitars and soulful vocals – which Classic Rock called: “prog at its most chilled, honeyed and soothing”.

“Identity has a very special place in our hearts and many of the songs are still staples in our live performances," say the band. "It’s the album that started it all and it seems to mean so much to so many of our fans around the world. We’re proud to release this deluxe version and present the music and artwork the way we always envisioned it."

Identity has been remastered by Jacob Holm-Lupo (White Willow, The Opium Cartel), and is available as a special limited deluxe version with a 12 page booklet and die-cut sleeve.

Pre-order Identity.

(Image credit: Karisma Records)

Airbag: Identity

1. Prelude

2. No Escape

3. Safe Lime you

4. Steal My Soul

5. Feeling Less

6. Colours

7. How I Wanna Be

8. Sounds That I Hear