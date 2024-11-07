Airbag announced as third headline act for next year's Winter's End Festival

80s prog legends Haze and Lesois also announced for Winter's End Festival which takes place from April 24-27.

Airbag
(Image credit: Anne-Marie Forker)

Popular UK progressive rock festival Winter's End have confirmed that Norwegian proggers Airbag will headline the Friday night at next year's event.

The trio will be will be making a rare visit to the UK following the release of their acclaimed album The Century Of The Self earlier this year. At the same time, the final two slots at next year's festival will feature Dutch proggers Lesoir and UK prog legends Haze.

They join a bill that features fellow headliners Arena who are celebrating their 30th anniversary next year, and fellow Norwegians Wobbler. The exciting bill also features appearances from the UK's Antimatter, former Russian-based folky progger Dikajee, Credo, young UK proggers Teiger, in the Prog Magazine Presents slot, as well as Light Damage from Luxembourg and Viper Soup Complex from Malta and Italy's Aerostation (featuring Alex Carpani).

“Airbag have been on our hit list for a while and we’ve had many requests to book them, so it’s very exciting to finally nab them," says co-organiser Huw Lloyd-Jones. "With Wobbler playing the following day, the festival is taking on a decidedly Norwegian flavour.”

A Yes tribute act, Yes Please will be joining Camel tribute band Skylines in a doubleheader on the Thursday pre-festival bash.

Next year's Winter's End Festival will take place at Chepstow's Drill Hall from April 24-27. The line-up is:

FRIDAY
Airbag
Lesoir

SATURDAY
Wobbler
Haze
Aerostation
Teiger (presented by Prog Magazine)
Viper Soup Complex

SUNDAY
Arena
Antimatter
Credo
Light Damage
Dikajee

Early Bird three-day and four-day tickets, plus individual tickets for our Thursday night show, are on sale now. These will be replaced by standard tickets next week, so early purchase is recommended!

Get tickets.

