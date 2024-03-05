US guitar legend Al Di Meola has announced that he will release a brand new studio album, Twentyfour, through ear Music on July 19.

The album is he follow-up to 2020's Across The Universe, a second album of Beatles interpretations, and you can listen to the first single from the new record, Fandango, below.

"Fandango takes listeners on a mesmerizing journey filled with intricate melodies, dynamic rhythms and spellbinding improvisation," say Di Meola's abel ear Music of the new single. "Di Meola's technical prowess and emotive expression shines brightly in this exhilarating composition, leaving a lasting impression on all who experience its sonic tapestry. Drawing inspiration from traditional of flamenco music, Fandango fuses traditional elements with modern jazz sensibilities, resulting in a truly unique and captivating listening experience."

Di Meola began work on Twentyfour during the pandemic, originally intending it to be a reflective acoustic project musing on the challenges of the time, but, say the label, has now "blossomed into a masterpiece, brimming with intricately woven melodies, diverse instrumentation, and captivating highlights. It's a journey through Al's musical evolution, showcasing his virtuosity and vision."

Di Meola is currently on tour in Europe before heading back to his native America. for more dates.

Pre-order Twentyfour.

