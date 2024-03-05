Ai Di Meola announces new studio album Twentyfour

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Fusion legend Al Di Meola will release his latest studio album Twentyfour in July

Al Di Meola
(Image credit: Alexander Mertsch)

US guitar legend Al Di Meola has announced that he will release a brand new studio album, Twentyfour, through ear Music on July 19. 

The album is he follow-up to 2020's Across The Universe, a second album of Beatles interpretations, and you can listen to the first single from the new record, Fandango, below.

"Fandango takes listeners on a mesmerizing journey filled with intricate melodies, dynamic rhythms and spellbinding improvisation," say Di Meola's abel ear Music of the new single. "Di Meola's technical prowess and emotive expression shines brightly in this exhilarating composition, leaving a lasting impression on all who experience its sonic tapestry. Drawing inspiration from traditional of flamenco music, Fandango fuses traditional elements with modern jazz sensibilities, resulting in a truly unique and captivating listening experience."

Di Meola began work on Twentyfour during the pandemic, originally intending it to be a reflective acoustic project musing on the challenges of the time, but, say the label, has now "blossomed into a masterpiece, brimming with intricately woven melodies, diverse instrumentation, and captivating highlights. It's a journey through Al's musical evolution, showcasing his virtuosity and vision."

Di Meola is currently on tour in Europe before heading back to his native America.  for more dates.

Pre-order Twentyfour.

Al Di Meola

(Image credit: ear Music)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.