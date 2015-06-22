Ahab issue Alan Parsons cover teaser

Ahab have issued a teaser of their cover of the Alan Parsons Project’s The Turn Of A Friendly Card.

The track is fronted by Sahg vocalist Olav Iversen and has been lifted from the box set release of their fourth album The Boats Of The Glen Carrig which will be launched on August 28 via Napalm Records. Hear the snippet below.

It’ll be the German doom metal outfit’s fourth studio release and the follow-up to 2012’s The Giant. It’s named after the 1907 novel of the same name by William Hope Hodgson and is said to feature “slow-motion anthems and haunting melodies.”

The box set is limited to just 500 copies and features the album, flag, patch and a 7-inch vinyl pressing of The Turn Of A Friendly Card.

It can be pre-ordered directly from the Napalm Records online store along with a variety of other bundle packs.

Ahab have a handful of live shows scheduled for this year:

Jul 04: London Boston Music Rooms, UK

Jul 25: Langendorf Ragnarock Festival, Germany

Nov 06: Stuttgart Club Can, Germany

Dec 12: Eindhoven Metal Meeting, Netherlands

The Boats Of The Glen Carrig tracklist