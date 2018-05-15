Against The Current open new chapter with Strangers Again video

Against The Current have released a video for their new single Strangers Again.

Vocalist Chrissy Costanza, guitarist Daniel Gow and drummer William Ferri launched a stream of the track at the end of last week, along with the song Almost Forgot – and now they’ve premiered a video for the first song.

Costanza says: “We're so excited to start the next chapter of this journey with you all, hope you're loving all of the new as much as we are.”

Against The Current will head out on the road later this year, with dates planned in South America, Ireland, the UK and mainland Europe.