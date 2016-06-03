After The Burial officially split with bassist Lee Foral

After The Burial have officially confirmed that bassist Lee Foral has left the band.

The split is amicable, with the band saying that Foral – who had been with US outfit since their formation in 2004 – decided to leave to spend more time with his young family.

After The Burial say in a statement: “As some of you may know, the last few tours have been without our bassist Lee. A year ago he was gifted with a baby boy, and that has understandably been his number one priority.

“We are sad to break the news that he will no longer be playing with us, but at the same time are happy that he’s taken the role of a father.

“We’ll always cherish the times we had together, the music we made, and the friendship that we still share. We wish him nothing but the best.”

The band have yet to announce a permanent replacement. Their next scheduled live appearance is at Orlando’s The Plaza Live, Florida, on July 23.

After The Burial launched their fifth album Dig Deep earlier this year – their first release since the death of guitarist Justin Lowe, who was found dead last July after having suffered an apparent mental breakdown.

Jul 23: Orlando The Plaza Live, FL

Jul 24: Tampa The Ritz, FL

Jul 26: Knoxville The International, TN

Jul 27: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

Jul 28: New York Webster Hall, NY

Jul 29: Poughkeepsie The Chance, NY

Jul 30: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Jul 31: Cleveland Agora Theatre, OH

Aug 02: Minneapolis The Cabooze, MN

Aug 03: Chicago Concord Music Hall, IL

Aug 05: Denver The Summit Music Hall, CO

Aug 06: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Aug 08: Seattle Showbox SODO, WA

Aug 10: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

Aug 11: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA

Aug 12: Los Angeles The Novo, CA

Aug 13: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Aug 15: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Aug 16: Austin Empire Control Room & Garage, TX

Aug 17: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Aug 19: Richmond GWAR B4BQ The National, VA

Aug 20: Wilmington Ziggy’s By The Sea, NC

Aug 21: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

