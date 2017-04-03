Aerosmith's Tyler “can’t say for sure” if tour will be their last

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler says he’s unsure if the band’s upcoming Aero-Vederci Baby Farewell Tour will be their last.

Guitarist Joe Perry reported last week that he thinks the band have at least one more album in them before they retire – and hinted that the upcoming live dates weren’t the last they would play together.

Now Tyler has told People.com that he “can’t say for sure” if the end is in sight.

He explains: “We’ve gone through trying to get a job in a club that we thought was the only way we could pay our rent – to being in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and everything in between – rehabs, arguments, children being born, marriages coming and going, ups and downs, different managers, lawsuits and record labels.

“We’ve done so much – one thing we’ve never done is a farewell tour, so you never know – it may wipe the slate clean of some of the problems, things that happen with each other.”

He adds: “The band’s been together for 40 years. Can you imagine? There are no marriages together for 40 years where the passion still runs as deep as it did the first 10 years, in my humble opinion – but the passion is still there.”

Tyler also admits he still gets emotional when Aerosmith are onstage and playing their classic tracks in front of their fans.

He says: “At rehearsal the other day, I haven’t seen the guys in a long time, and we have our differences. It’s outrageous the shit that sometimes gets in the way.

“But once we start playing, I get as emotional as people in the audience when they hear songs like Love In An Elevator or Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing or Walk This Way. It triggers their remembrances of way back when.

“The feeling you get playing, there’s nothing else like it. It’s like sex, it’s like an orgasm – what music can make you feel like – it’s the best friend you have, times 50.

“So I’m really looking forward to being on tour with them. Performing for two hours, my body wakes up, so it’s totally aerobic and it just turns into the way it was when I was 18, so it feels great.”

In February, Tyler auctioned his 2012 Hennessey Venom GT Spyder for $800,000, with the money going to charity Janie’s Fund, which, in partnership with Youth Villages, helps vulnerable girls who have suffered abuse and neglect.

Aerosmith have so far announced 17 lives dates for later this year. Find their tour itinerary below.

Aerosmith Aero-Vederci tour 2017

May 17: Tel Aviv Hayarkon Park, Israel

May 20: Batumi Black Sea Arena, Georgia

May 23: Moscow Olympiski, Russia

May 26: Munich Konigsplatz, Germany

May 30: Berlin Waldbuhne, Germany

Jun 02: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jun 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jun 08: Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 11: Download, UK

Jun 14: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Jun 17: Hellfest, France

Jun 20: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Jun 23: Florence Firenze Rocks Festival, Italy

Jun 26: Lisbon Meo Arena, Portugal

Jun 29: Madrid Rivas Auditorio Miguel Rios, Spain

Jul 02: Rock Fest Barcelona, Spain

Jul 05: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

