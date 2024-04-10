Aerosmith announce new Farewell Tour dates as Steven Tyler returns after vocal injury

Steven Tyler on the aborted leg of Aerosmith's Farewell Tour at the Wells Fargo Center on September 02, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Rock legends Aerosmith will return to the road this September, as their Peace Out Farewell Tour resumes almost exactly a year after being abandoned. The original dates were announced in May 2023, but the trek faltered after just three shows, when Steven Tyler sustained damage to his vocal cords, leading to the cancellation of six shows.

Two weeks later the band postponed the rest of the tour when Tyler's injury was discovered to be more serious than initially thought, and that he'd fractured his larynx and would require a significant period of rest and recuperation.

"I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world," said Tyler at the time. "I promise we will be back as soon as we can!"

Now they're back. The tour will resume on September 20 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh PA, and run all the way through until February 26 next year, when the curtain will fall at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. The Black Crowes have again been confirmed as the support act, although they won't make the first night, when genre-bending YouTube sensation Teddy Swims will open.

The two opening shows in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia are scheduled despite the venues having hosted shows on the truncated run of 2023 dates, perhaps in recognition that Tyler's voice wasn't up to par. Tickets for the original dates are still valid, while a general sale for unsold tickets begins on Friday April 12 at 10am local time via Ticketmaster.

Aerosmoth: Peace Out Farewell Tour 2024-2025

Sep 20: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA^

Sep 23: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA*

Sep 26: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY*

Sep 29: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, OH*

Oct 02: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC*

Oct 05: Knoxville Thompson Boling Arena, TN*

Oct 08: Washington Capitol One Arena, DC*

Oct 11: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA*

Oct 14: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO*

Oct 17: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center, OH*

Oct 20: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN*

Oct 31: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ*

Nov 03: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX*

Nov 06: Austin Moody Center, TX*

Nov 09: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX*

Nov 12: Tulsa BOK Center, OK*

Nov 15: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE*

Nov 18: Denver Ball Arena, CO*

Nov 21: Portland Moda Center,*

Nov 24: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA*

Nov 27: Salt Lake City Delta Center, UT *

Nov 30: San Francisco Chase Center, CA*

Dec 04: San Jose SAP Center, CA*

Dec 07: Los Angeles Kia Forum, CA*

Dec 28: Newark Prudential Center, NJ*

Dec 31: Boston TD Garden, MA*

Jan 04: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI*

Jan 07: Toronto ScotiaBank Arena, ON*

Jan 10: Montreal Bell Centre, QC*

Jan 13: Columbus Schottenstein Center, OH*

Jan 16: Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse, IN*

Jan 19: Chicago United Center, IL*

Jan 22: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN*

Jan 25: Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO*

Feb 11: Orlando Kia Center, FL*

Feb 14: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL*

Feb 17: Sunrise Amerant Bank Arena, FL*

Feb 20: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC*

Feb 23: New York Madison Square Garden, NY *

Feb 26: Buffalo KeyBank Center, NY*

^ = with Teddy Swims

* = with The Black Crowes