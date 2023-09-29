“I promise we will be back." Aerosmith postpone rest of farewell tour as it's revealed Steven Tyler's vocal injury is more serious than first believed

Rock 'n' roll icons Aerosmith have been forced to postpone their remaining farewell tour dates as it has been revealed that frontman Steven Tyler's vocal injury is worse than initially feared. Earlier this month, it was reported that the band were initially only postponing a handful of dates, with Tyler believed to be on the road to a fast recovery.

Now, however, it seems the rest of the tour will also be affected, with the newly rescheduled dates yet to be announced.

A statement posted by Aerosmith on their official website and social media channels reads:

"To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care.



He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential.



As a result, all the currently scheduled PEACE OUT shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, and refunds will be available for those unable to attend once those dates are announced. Fans with questions regarding refunds should reach out to their point of purchase."

An additional message from Tyler himself is included alongside the band's statement, and reads as follows:



“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can! Love, Steven."

Aerosmith's epic farewell tour - titled Peace Out - was announced back in May with 40 dates planned across the US and Canada. Only a small handful of dates were completed before Tyler was struck down with the injury.

