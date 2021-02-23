Aerosmith postpone European tour, but accidentally confirm Glastonbury 2022 appearance

Aerosmith have postponed their European 2021 tour due to the ongoing pandemic, but have re-scheduled for the following year, and have confirmed that one of the tour dates will be taking place at Glastonbury Festival 2022.

Their 2022 tour kicks off in Fenway Park, Boston on September 14, with their Glastonbury date scheduled for June 25. Since being posted, the date has mysteriously disappeared from the site.

The news was first spotted by Twitter account The Glasto Thingy, who declared: "FIRST SELF CONFIRM FOR 2022! Aerosmith have included Glastonbury in their tour dates on their website.”

Aerosmith's appearance in 2022 will mark their debut performance at the Somerset-based festival.

Regarding the cancelled 2021 tour, Aerosmith have stated: "Due to current conditions and for the safety of our fans, the 2021 European Tour has been rescheduled to 2022. Please stay tuned for more information regarding the new dates or contact your point of purchase. All tickets will be valid for new dates."

The band were scheduled to perform at Glastonbury Festival 2020, before the event was cancelled due to Coronavirus restrictions. Unfortunately the festival was shelved for another summer when Glastonbury owners Michael and Emily Eavis announced last month that the festival would yet again not be taking place, stating: “With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us,”

“In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down.”

