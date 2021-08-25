Unreleased music from Aerosmith to emerge as part of new record deal

Aerosmith are to release a host of previously unreleased material from their personal archives after signing a new ‘worldwide alliance’ (or ‘record deal’ as such business arrangements were happily known for years) with the Universal Music Group.

This new partnership will encompass not just every studio recording made by the band across their storied career, unifying their classic albums released on Columbia and Geffen, but also give fans unique access to the personal archives of each of the five members of the Boston hard rock quintet. Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and Brad Whitford will personally curate their collections of music, photos, video footage, artwork, journals, set lists and memorabilia as part of the band’s on-going 50th anniversary celebrations.

Guitarist joe Perry says: “It's been a long road but I'm extremely happy and proud to say on behalf of Aerosmith we have been able to bring our 50 years of music under one roof by partnering with UMG. This will allow us to bring our music to our fans in ways we never were able to before. It's something we've dreamed about happening for a long time. It's a win for Aerosmith, UMG and ultimately our fans. Needless to say we are very excited. It's an incredible way to celebrate 50 years and the many more years to come."

Sir Lucian Grange, chairman and CEO of UMG, said that Aerosmith's global success places them in rarefied air among the all-time greatest rock icons” and said that he π couldn't be prouder that they have chosen UMG as their global partner.”

Aerosmith manager Larry Rudolph said: "I couldn't be happier for the band members and their families. Not only are we bringing together the band's entire catalog in one place, but we're entrusting these recordings to the very capable hands of Sir Lucian, Bruce Resnikoff and the incredible UMG system worldwide. I would like to thank Sir Lucian for tirelessly working together to craft perhaps the most unique and mutually beneficial catalog arrangement in history and providing a huge commitment to Aerosmith. The members of Aerosmith and I thank him and we all look forward to many years of successfully continuing to share the catalog of the greatest American rock band in history with the world."

Aerosmith have sold an impressive 150 million records across their 50 year career.