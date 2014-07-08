Aeon Zen channel Cartman and co in Unite video

Aeon Zen have released the first video from their upcoming fourth album.

The prog metal heroes release Ephemera on Monday, September 1, pre-orders for which are available from Monday, August 4, and include a free audio book based on the album.

In the meantime, the Cambridge-based group have unveiled a video for the track Unite, which can be seen below.

The video has a distinctly South Park theme, with the band members resembling the characters from the hit animated TV show.

Aeon Zen play this weekend’s Tech Fest in Newark, Nottinghamshire.

Aeon Zen: Unite