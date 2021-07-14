Adult film star Stormy Daniels to sell merch at Eyehategod live show

Stormy Daniels, actress/writer/director/horse triallist/medium/paranormal investigator and legal foe of former US President Donald Trump, will be on hand to sell Eyehategod merchandise at one of the band's upcoming shows.

The band are due to head out on tour across the US with GWAR and Napalm Death in October, but they'll warm up with a series of dates including two shows to celebrate the launch of their sixth album, A History of Nomadic Behavior, which was released in March.

"The band’s journey begins with back-to-back record release shows September 10th and 11th at Poor Boys in their hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana with support provided by Goatwhore, The Obsessed, and more," say the band. "As an added bonus, renowned adult film star, writer, director, and band friend Stormy Daniels will be selling merch at the September 11th show. Stop by and say hi!"

Daniels, who directed a video for shock rockers Granny 4 Barrel in 2018, tweeted, "So excited live music is back! Come support!"

A longtime metal fan whose favourite band are Slipknot, Daniels devoted a section of her autobiography Full Disclosure to Pantera, revealing that she once had sex under Vinnie Paul's drum riser while the band were playing live.

Full Eyehategod North American tour dates below. A History Of Nomadic Bahavior is out now.

Sep 10: New Orleans Poor Boys, LA *

Sep 11: New Orleans Poor Boys, LA %

Sep 12: Lafayette Freetown BBR, LA #

Sep 13: Mobile Alabama Music Box, AL %

Sep 14: Nashville The End, TN

Sep 15: Knoxville Barley's, TN

Sep 16: Richmond The National, VA $

Sep 17: Columbus Newport Music Hall, OH $

Sep 18: Frederick Cafe 61, MD £

Sep 19: Pittsburgh Mr. Smalls, PA $

Sep 20: Huntington V Club, WV

Sep 21: Memphis Growlers, TN

* with Goatwhore, Sick Thoughts, Shitload

% with The Obsessed, Total Hell, Lowbrau

# with Goatwhore, Capra

$ with Gwar, Madball

£ with Suffocation, Madball

GWAR, Napalm Death, Eyehategod Fall 2021 U.S. Tour

Oct 28: Norfolk The NorVa, VA

Oct 29: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Oct 30: Philadelphia Franklin Music Hall, PA

Oct 31: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Nov 01: Baltimore Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Nov 02: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Nov 04: Milwaukee The Rave, WS

Nov 05: Detroit Crofoot Ballroom, MI

Nov 06: Indianapolis The Vogue, IN

Nov 07: Cleveland House of Blues, OH

Nov 08: Toronto Opera House, Canada

Nov 10: Asheville Orange Peel, NC

Nov 11: Cincinnati Bogarts, OH

Nov 12: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Nov 13: Daytona Beach Welcome to Rockville, FL

Nov 15: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Nov 16: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX

Nov 18: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Nov 19: Phoenix The Pressroom, AZ

Nov 20: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Nov 21: Los Angeles Belasco Theater, CA

Nov 22: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Nov 23: Ventura Ventura Theater, CA

Nov 24: Santa Ana Observatory, CA

Nov 26: Reno Virginia Street Brewhouse, NV

Nov 27: Boise Knitting Factory, ID

Nov 28: Portland Crystal Ballroom, OR

Nov 30: Seattle Showbox, WA

Dec 01: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, Canada

Dec 03: Calgary MacEwan Hall, Canada

Dec 04: Edmonton Midway Bar, Canada

Dec 06: Billings Pub Station, MO

Dec 07: Denver Oriental Theater, CO

Dec 08: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS

Dec 09: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Dec 10: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

Dec 11: Sauget Pop's, IL

Dec 13: Washington 9:30 Club, DC