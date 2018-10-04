Stormy Daniels: I had sex under Vinnie Paul’s drum riser

Porn star Stormy Daniels has recalled the time she went out on tour with Pantera.

Daniels, who directed a video for shock rockers Granny 4 Barrel earlier this year, was friendly with the band and hit the road with her metal heroes for a few weeks.

In a new interview with All That Shreds magazine where she was discussing her new book Full Disclosure, metal fan Daniels was asked if there was one memory that stood out from her time hanging around with bands.

Daniels, whose favourite band is Slipknot, says: “I was feature dancing at a club in Florida, I mean several years ago I met Pantera. They’re my second favourite band of all time.

“It was their guitar tech’s birthday, so I brought him up on stage. This started an ongoing friendship with Pantera, and I spent a couple of weeks with them on tour.

“I had sex with a hot redhead under the drum riser as Vinnie Paul was playing. It was sad when Vinnie passed away as I was finishing the chapter in my book about Pantera. We’ve been friends for so long, and it was pretty hard.”

Daniels has also recalled her first-ever concert, which turns out to have been a Metallica show when she was 17 years old.

She says: “Metallica was playing on a weeknight. Nobody would go with me because their parents wouldn’t let them, so, I bought a ticket.

“I got a map and drove myself to the Metallica concert. I triumphantly made it. I changed in the parking lot as it wasn’t something you should wear in public.

“I went in, and it was general admission and was right up against the barricade in front of the stage for a kick-ass concert.”

Full Disclosure is now available to purchase via Amazon.