“I’m now feeling fine and dandy and very much looking forward to these new shows.” Adam Ant reveals Antmusic UK tour plans

Punk / New Wave icon Adam Ant has announced an extensive Antmusic UK tour for October / November '25.
Any had originally planned to tour the UK in October / November this year, but was forced to change his plans due to illness. The 2025 tour he has scheduled features additional shows in towns and cities not on the original routing.
“Performing live brings me such personal joy. I’m now feeling fine and dandy and very much looking forward to these new shows,” Ant says in a statement. “I wish you all a Merry Christmas… and I hope the news I bring will make for a Happy New Year!”
Adam Ant Antmusic UK tour 2025
Oct 23: Bournemouth Pavilion
Oct 25: Cardiff Utilita Arena
Oct 27: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Oct 29: Gateshead The Glasshouse International Centre For Music
Oct 30: Stockton Globe
Nov 01: Portsmouth Guildhall
Nov 02: London Roundhouse
Nov 03: Brighton Dome
Nov 06: Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Nov 10: Bristol Beacon
Nov 11: Watford Colosseum
Nov 12: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Nov 15: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Nov 16: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Nov 17: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Nov 19: York Barbican
Nov 20: Leicester De Montfort Hall
Nov 21: Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Nov 23: Sheffield City Hall
Nov 24: Milton Keynes Theatre
Nov 25: Basingstoke The Anvil
Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 6, here.
Ant - real name Stuart Goddard - once revealed that he was inspired to become a pop star by Paul McCartney, as his mother was formerly McCartney's housekeeper.
"I used to walk his sheepdog, Martha," he said. "She was a nice dog and he was a nice man."