“I’m now feeling fine and dandy and very much looking forward to these new shows.” Adam Ant reveals Antmusic UK tour plans

Punk / New Wave icon Adam Ant has announced an extensive Antmusic UK tour for October / November '25.

Any had originally planned to tour the UK in October / November this year, but was forced to change his plans due to illness. The 2025 tour he has scheduled features additional shows in towns and cities not on the original routing.



“Performing live brings me such personal joy. I’m now feeling fine and dandy and very much looking forward to these new shows,” Ant says in a statement. “I wish you all a Merry Christmas… and I hope the news I bring will make for a Happy New Year!”

Adam Ant Antmusic UK tour 2025

Oct 23: Bournemouth Pavilion

Oct 25: Cardiff Utilita Arena

Oct 27: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Oct 29: Gateshead The Glasshouse International Centre For Music

Oct 30: Stockton Globe

Nov 01: Portsmouth Guildhall

Nov 02: London Roundhouse

Nov 03: Brighton Dome

Nov 06: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Nov 10: Bristol Beacon

Nov 11: Watford Colosseum

Nov 12: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Nov 15: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Nov 16: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Nov 17: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Nov 19: York Barbican

Nov 20: Leicester De Montfort Hall

Nov 21: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Nov 23: Sheffield City Hall

Nov 24: Milton Keynes Theatre

Nov 25: Basingstoke The Anvil



Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 6, here.

Ant - real name Stuart Goddard - once revealed that he was inspired to become a pop star by Paul McCartney, as his mother was formerly McCartney's housekeeper.



"I used to walk his sheepdog, Martha," he said. "She was a nice dog and he was a nice man."