Act Of Defiance confirm 2016 touring schedule

Act Of Defiance have announced a tour starting later this month.

The band – which features former Megadeth pair Chris Broderick and Shawn Drover – play at the Manila Pulp Summer Slam in the Philippines on April 30 before a run of North American headline shows and some support slots with Hatebreed.

Broderick says: “Starting with the Pulp festival, it will be the first time Act Of Defiance will play on a different continent and I couldn’t think of a better festival to start with.

“After that, opening up for Hatebreed and DevilDriver will be a great experience for us as both of those bands put on a killer live show and will be awesome to see live. I am also excited to do some more headlining shows in the US and Canada, meeting more of our fans, and making more friends. I hope to see you all out there.”

Act Of Defiance released their debut album Birth And The Burial last year. The band also includes ex-Scar The Martyr singer Henry Derek and Shadows Fall bassist Matt Bachand.

Apr 30: Manila Pulp Summer Slam, Philippines

May 20: Orangevale Boardwalk, CA

May 21: Bend 3rd Street Pub, OR

May 22: Tacoma Jazzbones, WA

May 23: Everett Tony V’s Garage, WA

May 24: Spokane The Pin, WA

May 26: Calgary Dickens Pub, AB

May 27: Edmonton Brixx, AB

May 28: Saskatoon Louie’s, SK

May 29: Regina The Exchange, SK

May 31: Winnipeg The Park Theatre, MB

Jun 01: Thunder Bay Rockhouse, ON

Jun 03: Sudbury The Asylum, ON

Jun 05: Montreal Corona Theatre, QC (with Hatebreed)

Jun 06: Toronto Opera House, ON (with Hatebreed)

Jun 07: Milvale Mr Small’s Theatre, PA (with Hatebreed)

Jun 08: Albany Upstate Concert Hall, NY (with Hatebreed)

Jun 09: Burlington Higher Ground, VT (with Hatebreed)

Jun 10: Providence Lupos, RI (with Hatebreed)

Jun 11: New Haven Toad’s Place, CT (with Hatebreed)

Jun 12: Elmhurst Blackthorn 51, NY

Jun 13: Amityville Amityville Music Hall, NY

Jun 14: Philadelphia Kung Fu Necktie, PA

Jun 16: Dayton Oddbody’s, OH

Jun 17: Memphis The HiTone Cafe, TN

Jun 18: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Jun 19: Lubbock Backstage, TX

Jun 23: Albuquerque The Co-Op, NM

Jun 24: Flagstaff The Green Room, AZ

Jun 25: Los Angeles Whisky-A-Go-Go, CA