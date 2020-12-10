Ace Frehley's animated video for I'm Down is full of cryptic references to Kiss

Former Kiss star Ace Frehley has launched a video for his cover of The Beatles' I'm Down.

I'm Down was originally released back in September, but the single has now been upgraded via the addition of an animated video which features Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 – who plays on the track – and several references to Kiss, including the name 'Wicked Lester', presumably referring to the band Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley were in before Kiss.

The video features cameos from the kids from the comedy film Detroit Rock City, brief appearances from Simmons and Stanley in what appears to be a urine-soaked hotel room (we are not making this up, honest) and the date November 18, 1978. We've googled around and think the date coincides with an in-store appearance from The Demon at Tape City, New Orleans, Louisiana. Beyond that? Go figure.

I'm Down was first released in 1965 as the b-side to The Beatles' Help!, but its current home is on Frehley's collection of rock'n'roll covers, Origins Vol. 2. The album was released via Entertainment One in September, and is a sequel to Origins Vol. 2, released in 2016.

"Everyone was telling me, ‘You gotta do a Beatles song, Ace," says Frehley. "You didn’t do one on the first record.’ The early Beatles inspired me more than the later records because they were more raw and more rock'n'roll.

"I decided to tackle I’m Down and I thought it came out great. John 5 did a great solo on the song, and then we riffed out at the end."

I'm Down has previously been covered by a number of bands including Aerosmith, Yes, White Flag and The Kentucky Headhunters.

The release of I'm Down comes as Frehley release a Christmas vinyl variant of Origins Vol 2, which is available to order now.

Ace Frehley: Origins Vol. 2 tracklist

1. Good Times Bad Times (Led Zeppelin)

2. Never In My Life (Mountain)

3. Space Truckin' (Deep Purple)

4. I'm Down (The Beatles)

5. Jumpin' Jack Flash (The Rolling Stones)

6. Politician (Cream)

7. Lola (The Kinks)

8. 30 Days In The Hole (Humble Pie)

9. Manic Depression (The Jimi Hendrix Experience)

10. Kicks (Paul Revere & the Raiders)

11. We Gotta Get Out Of This Place (The Animals)

12. She (KISS) [Bonus Track]