Ace Frehley covers The Beatles' I'm Down, adds swearing

Former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley has released a cover of the Beatles' 1965 classic I'm Down.

I'm Down was first released in 1965 as the b-side to The Beatles' Help!, but now finds a new home on Ace Frehley's upcoming collection of rock'n'roll covers, Origins Vol. 2. The album will be released via Entertainment One on September 18 and is the sequel – surprise, surprise – to 2016's Origins Vol. 1.

Ace's version of I'm Down remains largely faithful to the original, although the guitarist has added a modern production sheen. And a brief moment of gratuitous swearing.

Other tracks covered on Origins Vol. 2. include Led Zeppelin's Good Times Bad Times, the Rolling Stones' Jumpin' Jack Flash, Lola by The Kinks, and Deep Purple's Space Truckin', which was released as a single in July.

The album’s bonus track will see Ace revisit Kiss track She, which originally appeared on the 1975 album Dressed To Kill.

Amongst the guests appearing on Vol. 2 are Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, Bruce Kulick, John5 and Lita Ford.

Origins Vol. 2 is available for pre-order now.

Ace Frehley: Origins Vol. 2 tracklist

1. Good Times Bad Times (Led Zeppelin)

2. Never In My Life (Mountain)

3. Space Truckin' (Deep Purple)

4. I'm Down (The Beatles)

5. Jumpin' Jack Flash (The Rolling Stones)

6. Politician (Cream)

7. Lola (The Kinks)

8. 30 Days In The Hole (Humble Pie)

9. Manic Depression (The Jimi Hendrix Experience)

10. Kicks (Paul Revere & the Raiders)

11. We Gotta Get Out Of This Place (The Animals)

12. She (KISS) [Bonus Track]