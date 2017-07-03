Ace Frehley breaks silence on new songs written with Gene Simmons

Ex-Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley has revealed more details about the circumstances in which he recently wrote two songs with former bandmate Gene Simmons.

Former Kiss man Frehley hooked up with Simmons’ bandmate Paul Stanley last year to record a cover of Free’s Fire And Water for his Origins Vol.1 album – and revealed in 2015 that he had toyed with asking Simmons “to play bass on a track and sing with me.” And last week, Simmons revealed that the two had written a pair of songs together.

“I just shot him an e-mail and said, ‘C’mon, let’s write some songs together for my new record,‘” Frehley told Eddie Trunk. “Next thing you know, he’s down here and within three hours we had written two songs together, which was, like, a record, for me and him. We had a fantastic time. He came down. We ate in the backyard while I was watering my palm trees. He was going to [my fiancée] Rachel, ‘This is something new I’ve never seen before.’ He’s eating a sandwich and I’m watering a palm tree in my backyard. But it was a lot of fun.”

“I don’t remember who came up with the beginning of the song,” says Frehley. “One guy plays one thing and then I play another thing. I think Gene actually came up with more ideas than I did and I just kind of complemented them. And then I started writing lyrics for a song title, which I don’t wanna give away yet. And then we kind of took a break and then he started playing this bassline and he said, ‘Ace, play these thee chords against it,’ and within thirty minutes we had a second song. I was really pleased, and so was he.”

In February, Stanley ruled out the possibility of Frehley returning to the Kiss lineup after increased speculation at the start of the year.

Last month, a trademark application was filed on behalf of Simmons with the aim of registering the iconic devil’s horns hand gesture used by rock and metal fans the world over. The application was later withdrawn.

