Ace Frehley aims to cover Led Zep, Beatles and Stones

Ace Frehley has revealed his upcoming covers album will include material by Led Zeppelin, the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.

The former Kiss guitarist last year said he’d lined up Slash, Lita Ford and Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready to make guest appearances on the follow-up to his Space Invader record.

Now Frehley tells Billboard: “The album’s going to be about my influences. I’m probably going to do a Rolling Stones song, a Who song, possibly a Led Zeppelin song, maybe a Beatles song – stuff from bands that I grew up on and greatly influenced me. Those are the songs I’d redo, besides vintage Kiss stuff and a Frehley’s Comet track.”

He plans to include Kiss tracks Cold Gin and Parasite, adding. “On Kiss records, I’m not singing lead. So I’m going to sing lead on them like I do live,” he says.

He’s also toyed with the idea of inviting former bandmate Gene Simmons to appear, after recently insisting the pair were still “brothers.” Frehley says: “I was actually going to ask Gene to play bass on a track and sing with me. I haven’t gotten to that stage yet.”