Frehley recruits Paul Stanley for solo record

Ace Frehley has announced he’s recorded a covers album entitled Origins Vol.1.

It’s set for release on April 15 and includes the former Kiss guitarist’s take on tracks by artists including Cream, the Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, Kinks and Led Zeppelin.

He reported in 2014 that plans were in place for the album, later suggesting he’d toyed with the idea of inviting his old Kiss bandmate Gene Simmons to contribute.

But he’s now confirmed it’s actually Paul Stanley who appears on the record, with the Kiss mainman providing vocals on a cover of Free’s Fire And Water.

Frehley tells Rolling Stone: “I thought Paul did a fabulous vocal on it. He jumped at the chance to do this because it’s something that’s outside of Kiss and his character in Kiss. It gave him a chance to sing.

“With Paul, you usually think of him singing in a slightly higher register and on Fire And Water, he’s singing deep from his diaphragm, and it’s a real cool vocal.

“Everyone’s who heard it was just thinks it’s the shit.”

Other artists to guest on Origins Vol.1 are Slash, John 5, Lita Ford and Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, with Frehley reporting that the Guns N’ Roses guitarist suggested the pair played together live when they were recording their cover of Thin Lizzy’s Emerald – a process he and Slash repeated 15 times.

Frehley adds: “It took me three days to pick the best takes. I think it came out great.”

The axeman will support Origins Vol.1 with a US tour, which is scheduled to get underway later this month. The album is available for pre-order.

Origins Vol. 1 tracklist

White Room – Cream Street Fighting Man – Rolling Stones Spanish Castle Magic – Jimi Hendrix (ft John 5) Fire And Water – Free (ft Paul Stanley) Emerald – Thin Lizzy (ft Slash) Bring It on Home – Led Zeppelin Wild Thing _ The Troggs (ft Lita Ford) Parasite – Kiss (ft John 5) Magic Carpet Ride – Steppenwolf Cold Gin – Kiss (ft Mike McCready) Till The End Of The Day – Kinks Rock And Roll Hell – Kiss

Ace Frehley 2016 US tour

Feb 26: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Feb 27: San Antonio Fitzgerald’s, TX

Feb 28: Dallas The Bomb Factory, TX

Mar 02: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ

Mar 04: San Miguel The Ranch, CA

Mar 05: Beverly Hills Saban Theatre, CA

Mar 06: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Apr 01: Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, FL

Apr 02: Clearwater Capitol Theatre, FL

Apr 03: Sunrise Rockfest 80’s, FL

Apr 05: Atlanta Variety Playhouse, GA

Apr 07: Danville Carrington Pavilion, VA

Apr 09: New Hope Havana, PA

Apr 11: New York B.B. King’s Blues Club, NY

Apr 12: New York B.B. King’s Blues Club, NY

Apr 13: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Apr 15: Wilkes Barre The FM Kirby Center, PA

Apr 16: Poughkeepsie The Chance, NY