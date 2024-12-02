AC/DC announce details of first US tour in nine years

AC/DC have announced details of their first US tour in nine years. Angus Young and the gang will take their Power Up tour to North America for a run of dates throughout April and May 2025, beginning at Minneapolis’s US Bank Stadium on 4th April and concluding at Cleveland's Huntington Bank Field on 28th May. The jaunt will see the rock legends play 13 stadiums, travelling from coast-to-coast across the US.
It's the latest leg of a tour to support their 17th studio album Power Up, which was released in 2020. The band embarked on the European leg of the tour earlier this year, kicking it off with a show at Gelsenkirchen, Germany and playing all the way through summer before finishing up the run at Ireland’s Croke Park in August. The group are currently comprised of Angus Young on lead guitar, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and bassist Chris Chaney.
Power Up went to Number One in 21 countries and became one of the biggest selling albums of 2020. Tickets for the US leg of the tour go on sale at 12pm local time here.
AC/DC Power Up tour, North American leg:
Apr 4: Minneapolis, MN, US Bank Stadium
Apr 14: Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium
Apr 18: Pasadena, CA, Rose Bowl
Apr 22: Vancouver, BC, BC Place
Apr 26: Las Vegas, NV, Allegiant Stadium
Apr 30: Detroit, MI, Ford Field
May 4: Foxborough, MA, Gillette Stadium
May 8: Pittsburgh, PA, Acrisure Stadium
May 12: Landover, MD, Northwest Stadium
May 16: Tampa, FL, Raymond James Stadium
May 20: Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium
May 24: Chicago, IL, Soldier Field
May 28: Cleveland, OH, Huntingdon Bank Field