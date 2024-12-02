AC/DC announce details of first US tour in nine years

AC/DC have announced details of their first US tour in nine years. Angus Young and the gang will take their Power Up tour to North America for a run of dates throughout April and May 2025, beginning at Minneapolis’s US Bank Stadium on 4th April and concluding at Cleveland's Huntington Bank Field on 28th May. The jaunt will see the rock legends play 13 stadiums, travelling from coast-to-coast across the US.

It's the latest leg of a tour to support their 17th studio album Power Up, which was released in 2020. The band embarked on the European leg of the tour earlier this year, kicking it off with a show at Gelsenkirchen, Germany and playing all the way through summer before finishing up the run at Ireland’s Croke Park in August. The group are currently comprised of Angus Young on lead guitar, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and bassist Chris Chaney.

Power Up went to Number One in 21 countries and became one of the biggest selling albums of 2020. Tickets for the US leg of the tour go on sale at 12pm local time here.

AC/DC Power Up tour, North American leg:

Apr 4: Minneapolis, MN, US Bank Stadium

Apr 14: Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium

Apr 18: Pasadena, CA, Rose Bowl

Apr 22: Vancouver, BC, BC Place

Apr 26: Las Vegas, NV, Allegiant Stadium

Apr 30: Detroit, MI, Ford Field

May 4: Foxborough, MA, Gillette Stadium

May 8: Pittsburgh, PA, Acrisure Stadium

May 12: Landover, MD, Northwest Stadium

May 16: Tampa, FL, Raymond James Stadium

May 20: Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium

May 24: Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

May 28: Cleveland, OH, Huntingdon Bank Field