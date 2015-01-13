AC/DC to play at Grammys

AC/DC will perform during next month’s Grammys ceremony on February 8, it’s been confirmed.

Described as “music’s biggest night,” the 57th Grammy Awards ceremony takes place at LA’s Staples Centre and it’ll be broadcast live on US network CBS. The show also features Madonna, Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande and Eric Church.

It’ll be AC/DC’s first live appearance since Malcolm Young was forced to retire as a result of his dementia, to be replaced by nephew Stevie Young. It’s also been revealed that the mainman was treated for lung cancer before he bowed out.

But it’s still not known who will be playing drums, since Phil Rudd faces continued legal troubles after being accused of threatening to kill. Despite facing seven years in jail if found guilty, Rudd said last month: “I’m going back to work with AC/DC – and I don’t care who likes it and who doesn’t.”

The Aussie giants released 17th album Rock Or Bust on December 1. Vocalist Brian Johnson later admitted he’d been concerned over his ability to perform in the studio, saying: “I went with my fingers crossed and my eyes shut into the singing booth.”

The band have confirmed three shows in UK and Ireland:

Jun 28: Glasgow Hampden Park

Jul 01: Dublin Aviva Stadium

Jul 04: London Wembley Stadium