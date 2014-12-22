Rudd vows: I’ll tour with AC/DC

Phil Rudd has vowed he’ll be behind the drumkit when AC/DC tour the world next year.

He’s on bail after being charged with threatening to kill and possession of drugs in November – and faces a jail term of up to seven years if he’s found guilty.

But the 60-year-old tells One News that the charges are “ludicrous” and adds: “Everyone listens to the wrong people. They should listen to me. I’m a good guy – and a pretty good drummer, by the way. Ask Angus; he’ll tell you.”

He says of his current predicament: “This has just been a big ball of cheese, and all the rats are gathering and having a piece. That’s just life. But that’s not who I am.”

He adds: “I’m going back to work with AC/DC – and I don’t care who likes it and who doesn’t.”

Angus Young last month told how Rudd had been difficult during recording of 17th album Rock Or Bust, then failed to appear for a video and photo shoot in London in October. He was replaced on screen by Bob Richards of Welsh blues outfit Buck & Evans.

The Aussie giants return the UK and Ireland in the summer:

Jun 28: Glasgow Hampden Park

Jul 01: Dublin Aviva Stadium

Jul 04: London Wembley Stadium