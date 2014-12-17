AC/DC's Johnson: I sang with fingers crossed, eyes shut

AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson has admitted he wasn’t certain he could deliver on 17th album Rock Or Bust.

But he believes the nervous energy surrounding the band has added an extra dimension to the recordings.

Rock Or Bust was released earlier this month. It’s their first title without mainman Malcolm Young, who had to retire due to his dementia. The future of drummer Phil Rudd is in doubt as a result of his current legal issues.

In a recent interview just released by the BBC, Johnson says: “I’ve got to stick my hand up and tell the truth – I went to Vancouver with the boys and I hadn’t sung a song in anger in five and a half years.

“I went with my fingers crossed and my eyes shut into the singing booth. I was just so happy that it came out good; the band was swinging and I think we all got carried away.”

Malcolm’s nephew Stevie has taken his place in the studio and will do the same on AC/DC’s upcoming world tour. Johnson says: “Stevie knew the shoes he had to fill. He put his head down. He worked hard.

“We put an arm around him and said, ‘Just join the fun,’ and he did. I think the energy came out in the album – the nervous energy to keep going.”

The Aussie giants have confirmed a run of European shows from May to July next year, including stops in Glasgow, Dublin and London. Tickets go on sale today and many more dates are to be added.

AC/DC are the cover stars of the latest edition of Classic Rock Magazine, on sale now.

AC/DC 2015 world tour so far

May 05: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands

May 08: Nurnberg Zeppelinfeld, Germany

May 10: Dresden Rinne Dresden, Germany

May 16: Hockenheimring, Germany

May 19: München Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 19: Köln Jahnwiesen, Germany

Jun 21: Hannover Messe, Germany

Jun 25: Berlin Olympiastadoin, Germany

Jun 28: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK

Jul 01: Dublin Aviva Stadium, Ireland

Jul 04: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 12: Gelsenkirchen Veltins Arena, Germany

Jul 22: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland