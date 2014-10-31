AC/DC still in Glasto running

AC/DC are still in the running to headline next year’s Glastonbury festival after boss Michael Eavis ruled out Fleetwood Mac and Queen.

He’s confirmed that all three top-billers have been confirmed, and will be announced on April 1. And he’s said that one of the acts have “been around for a long time.”

The hint matches Lars Ulrich’s comments after Metallica headlined this year, when he said: “I’ve heard it might be a band whose lead singer is British, but none of the rest of the band are. AC/DC – can you imagine that?”

Asked about 2015’s headliners, Eavis tells Music Week: “Queen? Not Queen, no. Fleetwood Mac don’t seem to be available at the moment. But we’ve got three excellent headliners.”

AC/DC will release Rock Or Bust, their first album without Malcolm Young, on December 1. He’s been replaced by his nephew Stevie. The status of drummer Phil Rudd remains in doubt after he didn’t take part in a video shoot earlier this month, and was absent from the band’s most recent publicity photo.