Ulrich predicts AC/DC for Glasto

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has predicted AC/DC will headline next year's Glastonbury festival.

He believes promoter Michael Eavis will bring the Aussie giants to Worthy Farm after the thrash icons became the first heavy band to play the Pyramid Stage in June.

Ulrich tells Q: “Can I throw my first bid for who I think Michael has booked for next year? I’ve heard it might be a band whose lead singer is British, but none of the rest of the band are.

“Yeah – AC/DC. Come on, can you imagine that?”

The drummer also thinks Black Sabbath and the Foo Fighters would be perfect matches for the Glasto audience, stating they’d “blow that shit up.”

Eavis last month admitted he’d spoken to the representative of a big-name rock band during Metallica’s set. He hinted: “Is it a British artist? He’s definitely British, but the band are not British any more.”

AC/DC have just completed work on the follow-up to 2008’s Black Ice album, but their touring plans are in doubt as a result of mainman Malcolm Young’s absence because of illness.

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford recently admitted he’d love to play Glastonbury and had a “diva moment” when he heard Metallica had got the gig, saying: “If people are finally going to accept metal, it should at least be British.”