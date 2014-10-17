AC/DC unveil Stevie Young in band pic

AC/DC have released their first official band photograph to feature new guitarist Stevie Young.

Stevie is the nephew of Malcolm Young, who he replaced in the band when Malcolm, 61, was confirmed as having been diagnosed with dementia.

The photo has been released a week after AC/DC were in London to film a video for their new track Play Ball. Drummer Phil Rudd missed the video shoot due to a “family emergency” and he is also absent from the new photograph.

Rob Richards of Shogun filled in for Rudd at the video shoot.

AC/DC release their 16th album on December 1 ahead of a 2015 world tour.