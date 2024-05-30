Pro-shot footage of AC/DC playing live in Spain emerges online

The first pro-shot, multi-camera footage from this year's European tour by AC/DC has emerged online. The film comes from Europa Press Andalucía, a news agency based in Seville, Spain, and shows Angus Young & Co. playing the set-opening If You Want Blood (You've Got It) at the Olympic Stadium in Seville last night (May 29).
The footage features Young and frontman Brian Johnson entertaining the 60,000-strong crowd alongside rhythm guitarist Stevie Young and new recruits Matt Laug (drums) and Chris Chaney (bass).
AC/DC play a second show in Seville on June 1 before heading to the Netherlands and Germany for the Power Up tour's next stops. The tour arrives in the UK in early July for a pair of dates at London's Wembley Stadium (full dates below).
Earlier this month AC/DC announced a limited edition reissue of the original Australian editions of their High Voltage and T.N.T. albums. The albums are only available at the pop-up dive bars the band are opening to coincide with their upcoming shows in Seville, Munich, London and Paris.
AC/DC: Power Up tour dates
Jun 01: Seville La Cartuja Stadium, Spain
Jun 05: Amsterdam Johan Cruyff Arena, The Netherlands
Jun 09: Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany
Jun 12: Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany
Jun 16: Dresden Messe, Germany
Jun 19: Dresden Messe, Germany
Jun 23: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria
Jun 26: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria
Jun 29: Zurich Letzigrund Stadium, Switzerland
Jul 03: London Wembley Stadium, UK
Jul 07: London Wembley Stadium, UK
Jul 13: Hockenheim Ring, Germany
Jul 17: Stuttgart Wasen, Germany
Jul 21: Bratislava Old Airport, Slovakia
Jul 27: Nuremberg Zeppelinfeld, Germany
Jul 31: Hannover Messe, Germany
Aug 04: Hannover Messe, Germany
Aug 09: Dessel Festivalpark Stenehei, Belgium
Aug 13: Paris Hippodrome, France
Aug 17: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland