AC/DC to reissue original Australian versions of High Voltage and T.N.T., but there's a catch

AC/DC are to reissue the original editions of their High Voltage and T.N.T. albums. Both albums originally came out in Australia in 1975.

Prior to AC/DC's Lock Up Your Daughters tour of the UK in 1976, Atlantic Records cherry-picked songs from the two Australian albums to create a brand new nine-track ‘compilation’. The label chose to reprise the High Voltage title for this, AC/DC’s first international release, despite the majority of the songs being from T.N.T., with only two – Little Lover and She’s Got Balls – coming from High Voltage. The original Australian versions of both albums have since become collectors' items.

Anyone wishing to get hold of the reissues may have to travel, as the albums will only be available at the AC/DC dive bars stores opening in Europe this year to mark the band's first tour since 2016. The bars will open in Gelsenkirchen, Seville, Munich, London and Paris to coincide with their dates in those cities. Fans will be limited to one purchase each.

The opening dates of the AC/DC dive bars are as follows.

May 16 - May 22: Kaue, Wilhelminenstrasse 176, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

May 28 - June 2: ESpacio Exploraterra, Paseo Alcalde Marqués De Contadero, Edificio 1 Sevilla, Spain

June 9 - June 13: Backstage Arena, Reitknechtstrasse 6, München, Germany

July 2 - July 8: The Vanguard, First Floor Horse Hospital Unit 641 & 642 Stables Market, Camden, London

Paris, France: Details not yet confirmed

AC/DC's Power Up tour begins at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, this Friday. Full dates below.

May 17: Gelsenkirchen Veltins Arena, Germany

May 21: Gelsenkirchen Veltins Arena, Germany

May 25: Reggio Emilia RCF Arena, Italy

May 29: Seville La Cartuja Stadium, Spain

Jun 01: Seville La Cartuja Stadium, Spain

Jun 05: Amsterdam Johan Cruyff Arena, The Netherlands

Jun 09: Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany

Jun 12: Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany

Jun 16: Dresden Messe, Germany

Jun 19: Dresden Messe, Germany

Jun 23: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

Jun 26: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

Jun 29: Zurich Letzigrund Stadium, Switzerland

Jul 03: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 07: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 13: Hockenheim Ring, Germany

Jul 17: Stuttgart Wasen, Germany

Jul 21: Bratislava Old Airport, Slovakia

Jul 27: Nuremberg Zeppelinfeld, Germany

Jul 31: Hannover Messe, Germany

Aug 04: Hannover Messe, Germany

Aug 09: Dessel Festivalpark Stenehei, Belgium

Aug 13: Paris Hippodrome, France

Aug 17: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

