AC/DC ready to face festival haters

AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson says the band are excited about facing down a potentially hostile festival crowd this weekend.

The Aussie giants’ world tour kicks off with an appearance at Coachella in California – and the singer discussed their appearance with Beatles icon Paul McCartney recently.

Johnson tells the LA Times: “Paul goes, ‘Brian, you get on that stage and you see all these kids looking for the hip-hop acts.

“‘They see you and they’re like, Who’s he? Oh, yeah – my dad talks of him.’ But eventually the kids go, ‘He’s cool, this dude!’”

He adds: “It kind of takes you right back to the start, when you had to win over an audience. I’m excited.”

AC/DC will be touring without mainman Malcolm Young, who was forced to retire last year as a result of health issues. He’s been replaced by nephew Stevie, while Chris Slade has returned following the split with troubled drummer Phil Rudd.

Johnson – who admitted in December that he thought the group would disband as a result of the turmoil – says: “You pick yourself up, dust yourself down and keep going.

“You have a wonderful memory of them always with you, but you’re not going to stop what you do. Otherwise you die inside – I’d just be another guy looking for a hobby.”

AC/DC launched 17th album Rock Or Bust in November and return to the UK and Ireland this summer:

Jun 28: Glasgow Hampden Park

Jul 01: Dublin Aviva Stadium

Jul 04: London Wembley Stadium