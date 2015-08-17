AC/DC, Megadeth get drum treatment

A total of 156 drummers of all ages gathered in Sao Paulo, Brazil last week to play tracks by AC/DC and Megadeth.

Blabbermouth reports that the project was conceived by drum tutor Dino Verdade, who brought together the ensemble for Bateras 100% Brasil. Their aim is to get as many people as possible to enjoy the experience of playing together.

They played along to AC/DC’s You Shook Me All Night Long and Megadeth’s Symphony Of Destruction, which were performed by a live band featuring ex Sepultura sticksman Jean Dolabella.

Meanwhile, Children of Bodom’s Alexi Laiho invited 100 guitarists onstage at the Helsinki festival in Finland at the weekend, where they played a track specially written by Laiho for the event.

Last month, 1000 Foo Fighters fans gathered in Italy to play the band’s Learn To Fly to entice the band to play a show in Cesena.