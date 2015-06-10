Phil Rudd must wait for sentence

Former AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd will have to wait an additional two weeks before being sentenced for threatening to kill and possession of drugs.

He pled guilty to the charges in April after previously insisting his innocence, following a raid on his home in November.

He was to be sentenced on June 26 in Tauranga District Court, New Zealand, but the case has been delayed until July 9. He could face up to seven years in jail.

Rudd, 60, was replaced in the band by returning sticksman Chris Slade. He later reported that none of his former colleagues had spoken to him since his arrest, saying: “I wrote them a letter, I tried to get in contact with Angus. I’ve had no contact with anybody.”

But he added: “There’ll be another tour and I’ll be on it. It’ll go until we all die.”

AC/DC are currently on the road Europe in support of Rock Or Bust, their first album without mainman Malcolm Young:

Jun 19: Cologne Jahnwiesen, Germany

Jun 21: Hannover Messe, Germany

Jun 25: Berlin Olympia Stadium, Germany

Jun 28: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK

Jul 01: Dulbin Aviva Stadium, Ireland

Jul 04: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 06: Dessel Graspop site, Belgium

Jul 09: Imola Autodromo, Italy

Jul 12: Gelsenkirchen Veltins Arena, Germany

Jul 15: Roskilde site, Denmark

Jul 17: Oslo Calle Hovin, Norway

Jul 19: Stockholm Friends Arena, Sweden

Jul 22: Hammenlinna Open Air Park, Finland

Jul 25: Warsaw National Stadium, Poland