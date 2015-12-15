AC/DC add Euro shows

AC/DC will return to Europe next year, it’s been confirmed.

They’ve just announced a 2016 US tour in support of latest album Rock Or Bust – and following the run of 20 shows, they’ll head back across the Pond for 10 dates, including performances in London and Manchester in June.

The first gig will take place in Lisbon, Portugal on May 7 and wrap up June 12 in Aarhus, Denmark. Tickets will go on sale on December 18 (Friday) from 9.30am local time via the band’s website.

AC/DC 2016 European tour

May 07: Lisbon Passesio Martimo De Alges, Portugal

May 13: Marseille Stade Velodrome, France

May 19: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

May 22: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

May 26: Hamburg Stadium, Germany

May 29: Berne Stade De Suisse, Switzerland

Jun 01: Leipzig Stadium, Germany

Jun 04: London Olympic Stadium, UK

Jun 09: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 12: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark

AC/DC 2016 US tour

Feb 02: Tacoma Tacoma Dome, WA

Feb 05: Las Vegas MGM Grand Arena, NV

Feb 08: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Feb 11: Fargo Dome, ND

Feb 14: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Feb 17: Chicago United Center, IL

Feb 20: St Louis Scottrade Center, MO

Feb 23: Dallas, American Airlines Center, TX

Feb 26: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Feb 29: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Mar 08: Atlanta Philips Arena, GA

Mar 11: Ft Lauderdale BB&T Center, FL

Mar 14: Greensboro Coliseum, NC

Mar 17: Washington Verizon Center, DC

Mar 20: Detroit The Palace, MI

Mar 23: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Mar 26: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Mar 29: Buffalo First Niagara Center, NY

Apr 01: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Apr 04: New York Madison Square Garden, NY