AC/DC announce return to Europe with Power Up ⚡️ 2025 dates

AC/DC, who announced a long-expected run of North American shows in December, have now confirmed they're bringing the Power Up tour back to Europe in 2025.

"AC/DC will return to Europe this Summer to continue their Power Up tour," reads a message from their representatives. "The band will play 12 dates across 10 countries – including Edinburgh, Scotland, the home nation of the Young clan."

The new run of shows kicks off On June 26 at Letňany Airport in Prague, Czech Republic, and wraps up at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on August 21. In between they'll play shows in Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Estonia, Sweden, Norway and France.

Tickets for most of the shows will go on sale on February 7 at 10am local time, with the Italian tickets going on sale at 11am the same day, and French tickets going on sale at 10am on February 10. Full dates below.

AC/DC: 2025 Power Up tour

Apr 04: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN

Apr 14: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX

Apr 18: Pasadena Rose Bowl, CA

Apr 22: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Apr 26: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV

Apr 30: Detroit Ford Field, MI

May 04: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

May 08: Pittsburgh Acrisure Stadium, PA

May 12: Landover Northwest Stadium, MD

May 16: Tampa Raymond James Stadium, FL

May 20: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

May 24: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

May 28: Cleveland Huntingdon Bank Field, OH

Jun 26: Prague Airport Letňany, Czech Republic

Jun 30: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 04: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 08: Düsseldorf Open Air Park Düsseldorf, Germany

Jul 12: Madrid Metropolitano Stadium, Spain

Jul 20: Imola Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Italy

Jul 24: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

Jul 28: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Aug 05: Oslo Bjerke Racecourse, Norway

Aug 09: Paris Stade De France, France

Aug 17: Karlsruhe Messe Karlsruhe, Germany

Aug 21: Edinburgh Murrayfield Stadium, Scotland