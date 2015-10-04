Abbath issue Warriors live clip

Abbath have released a live performance video of the I track Warriors.

The tune originally appeared on Between Two Worlds, the 2006 album from Norwegian supergroup I that included the former Immortal frontman, now performing with a new band under his own banner.

The lineup of Abbath and God Seed man King ov Hell and third member Creature will release Count The Dead as a limited-edition vinyl single on December 11.

Available to pre-order, the limited-edition 7” single will be backed by a cover of Judas Priest’s 1982 Screaming For Vengeance track Riding On The Wind.

The tune serves as a preview to the band’s debut album, which will be released January 23 via Season Of Mist and launched the same day with a show at The Forum in London that was originally scheduled for last month.

Abbath says: “With every great release, there is a party to go with it – and this album is no exception.

“All tickets remain valid. Primordial and Conan will still be coming along for the ride, alongside Metal Hammer DJs and more. See you down the front.”

His former bandmates Harald ‘Demonaz’ Navdal and Reidar ‘Horgh’ Horghagen will move forward as Immortal and are planning a new album of their own.