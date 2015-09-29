Abbath announces Count The Dead

Former Immortal frontman Abbath will release his track Count The Dead as a limited-edition vinyl single on December 11.

Two versions will be pressed on 7-inch vinyl and both will be limited to just 500 copies. It’ll be backed by a cover of Judas Priest’s Riding On The Wind – and it’s available to pre-order.

Count The Dead will feature on his new band’s debut album, to be unveiled at a launch show at London’s The Forum on January 23.

Abbath recently told Metal Hammer: “It’s heavy metal, it’s rock’n’roll. The music is very personal, but I had the most amazing bass player King and drummer Creature.

“It’s just a privilege playing with these guys. They really understand my music so much better than anyone. It’s going to sound so much better, because there’s no triggers on this album, and you can hear it.”

His former bandmates Harald ‘Demonaz’ Navdal and Reidar ‘Horgh’ Horghagen will continued under the Immortal banner and are planning an album release in the near future.

