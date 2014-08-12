A Metal Tribute To The History of Video Games

YouTuber FamilyJules7X has created this incredible aural history of video games through heavy metal. Check it out, it's genuinely brilliant.
Using three guitars, a bass, drums and an ocarina (yes Zelda!), FamilyJules7X has paid tribute the vast history of video games – from Pong to Dark Souls II. Full list and times below:
0:07 Pong
0:17 Gunfight
0:21 Space Invaders
0:30 Pac-man
0:37 Frogger
0:46 Dig Dug
1:01 Phozon
1:10 Tetris
1:34 Super Mario Bros
2:01 Legend of Zelda
2:32 Punch-Out!!
2:55 Super Mario Bros. 2 - Character Select
3:11 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
3:36 Super Mario World - Athletic Theme
4:04 Sonic - Scrap Brain Zone
4:20 Street Fighter II - Vega’s Theme
4:45 Mortal Kombat
5:17 Star Fox
5:52 Donkey Kong Country - Gang-Plank Galleon
6:04 Donkey Kong Country 2 - Snakey Chantey
6:24 Pokémon - Gym
6:48 Goldeneye
7:26 Ocarina of Time - Intro
8:08 Medal of Honor
8:39 The Sims
9:10 Animal Crossing
9:42 Battlefield 1942
10:14 Wind Waker
10:39 World of Warcraft - Song of Elune
11:05 Civilization IV - Baba Yetu
11:41 Twilight Princess - Hyrule Field
12:29 Super Mario Galaxy - Gusty Garden Galaxy
12:54 Fallout 3
13:23 Braid - Downstream
13:43 Mass Effect 2 - Suicide Mission
14:11 Skyrim - Sons of Skyrim
14:41 Super Hexagon - Focus
15:00 Last of Us
15:21 Dark Souls II - Longing