8 of the best last-minute Prime Day deals for under £50

Amazon Prime Day in the UK will wrap up for another year just before midnight BST – and that means you’ve only got a short window to grab something before the clock strikes 12.

We’ve been cataloguing all the best Prime Day deals on Louder this week, but to help you make some last-minute purchases, we’ve selected eight of our favourite products that cost less than £50.

Below you’ll find headphones, a cracking deal on a tablet, one of the best whiskies released in the last 12 months, a smart speaker and a cheap as chips record player along with a few other bits and bobs.

(opens in new tab) Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+: £119.15 , £49.95 (opens in new tab)

This is a simply amazing saving on these comfy in-ear headphones at Amazon UK. 58% off the RRP is hard to beat, especially for the quality of what you're getting. Dive in!

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 3: Were £79.99 , now £49.99 (opens in new tab)

The Bluetooth Jabra Elite 3 are another option when it comes to in-ear headphones. They’re wireless and while they don’t have ANC, they do have noise isolation. A good buy - especially at this price.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (4th gen): Was £49.99 , now £19.99 (opens in new tab)

OK, so the Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen) was already under £50, but when there’s £30 off the usual price, it would be daft not to include it. Play music, control your smart home, find out the latest news and sports headlines… all with the power of your voice.

(opens in new tab) McCartney The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present: £75 , £45 (opens in new tab)

This book sees Paul McCartney recount his life through 154 of his songs including his work with the Beatles, Wings and his solo career. Beautifully presented, this is a must with 40% off at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: Was £89.99 , now £34.99 (opens in new tab)

If you’re on the hunt for a tablet for a great price, we recommend this amazing Amazon deal on the Fire HD 8 Tablet with 32GB of storage. The price has been slashed by £55 making this one of the best deals of the day.

(opens in new tab) VIFLYKOO turntable: Was £62.99 , now £44.39 (opens in new tab)

The cheapest turntable we've found on Prime Day so far is this VIFLYKOO Bluetooth portable turntable and digital encoder. We couldn't vouch for the quality and features personal for this was crazily cheap and had plenty of decent user reviews.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K: Was £54.99 , now 32.99 (opens in new tab)

This is a cracking deal if you have a 4K TV as you’ll have access to all the popular streaming channels without any messing about. Plug in and you’re off.

(opens in new tab) Compass Box Orchard House: Was £41.99 , now £32.49 (opens in new tab)

This is a tremendous deal on the brilliant Orchard House by the whisky makers at Compass Box. This blended malt is bourbon cask perfection and it's become a favourite with whisky fans since it hit shelves last year. Buy from Amazon.

Related content