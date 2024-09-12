60 years of US Beatlemania celebrated in 1964 mono box set

Seven Beatles’ albums released in the US between January 1964 and March 1965 are to be released in a box set later this year.

The Beatles: 1964 US Albums In Mono will launch around the world on November 22 via Apple Corps Ltd/Capitol/UMe and the collection spans a total of seven of the Fab Four’s records: Meet The Beatles!, The Beatles’ Second Album, A Hard Day’s Night, Something New, The Beatles’ Story (2LP), Beatles ’65 and The Early Beatles.

Each record has been cut from their original mono master tapes by Kevin Reeves at Nashville’s East Iris Studios, pressed on 180g vinyl, and feature faithfully replicated artwork with new four-panel inserts containing liner notes written by US author and Beatles historian Bruce Spizer.

All seven albums have been out of print on vinyl since 1995 and along with the box set, all the records with the exception of The Beatles’ Story are also being released individually.

A statement reads: “Sixty years on, Beatlemania is timeless. The Beatles’ beacon is alight evermore, renewed with the wonder of each generation’s joyful discovery and in creative exploration of the band’s music and cultural eminence by musicians, filmmakers, writers, and other fans of all stripes.”

The Beatles: 1964 US Albums In Mono is available to pre-order and you can watch a trailer for the release below.

The Beatles: 1964 U.S. Albums In Mono Vinyl Box Set - YouTube Watch On

Related content