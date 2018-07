5FDP, Papa Roach for Euro tour

Five Finger Death Punch and Papa Roach will team up for a European tour in November, including an appearance at London’s Wembley Arena.

5FDP are gearing up to release latest album Got Your Six on August 28, while Papa Roach will soon launch their single Gravity, featuring Maria Brink, from this year’s title F.E.A.R.

Support comes from Devil You Know, with more acts to be announced for the Wembley show. Tickets go on general sale at 10pm on June 17. 5FDP play Download at Donington this weekend.

5FPD, Papa Roach Euro tour

Nov 02: Helsinki Ice Hall Black Box, Finland (without Papa Roach)

Nov 04: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden (without Papa Roach)

Nov 05: Oslo Sentrum, Norway

Nov 06: Copenhagen Tap1, Denmark

Nov 08: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany

Nov 09: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Nov 11: Stuttgart Porsche Arena, Germany

Nov 13: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Nov 17: Amsterdam Zenith, Netherlands

Nov 21: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 25: Dusseldorf MEH, Hermany

Nov 26: Brussels Forest National Club, Belgium

Nov 28: London Wembley Arena, UK (more acts to be announced)