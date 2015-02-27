Papa Roach at their 'most inspired' on F.E.A.R.

Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix found recording sessions for eighth album F.E.A.R. in Las Vegas to be the “most inspired” he’s ever experienced – despite fears of writer’s block.

Shaddix tells Metal Forces: “Writing songs for this new record was very challenging for me in the beginning. I went in this time with nothing… well, not nothing – I had one chorus written for a song called Broken As Me. Once we got through that first track, the floodgate just opened.

“I wasn’t really into the idea of going to Vegas and making a record there. I wasn’t into the idea of not getting together for a month before and just jamming as a band, and coming up with ideas. But everybody else in the band was like, ‘We’ll just show up. We’ll just throw it at a wall and see what happens.‘”

And while Shaddix previously said he was apprehensive about recording in Las Vegas due to his past alcohol and drug problems, he reveals that the experience ended up being a positive one.

“In hindsight, it was awesome,” he explains. “The experience was exactly the opposite of what I made up in my head of how it was going to be. The band was on fire from the beginning all the way until the end. It was probably some of the most inspired, convicted sessions that I’ve been a part of.”

F.E.A.R. was released last month and Papa Roach will tour the UK next month, celebrating the 15th anniversary of their breakthrough album Infest:

Mar 08: Norwich UEA

Mar 10: Bristol O2 Academy

Mar 11: Southampton Guildhall

Mar 12: London Roundhouse

Mar 14: Glasgow Barrowland

Mar 15: Manchester Academy

Mar 17: Birmingham O2 Academy

Mar 18: Nottingham Rock City

Mar 20: Dublin Academy

Mar 21: Belfast Limelight