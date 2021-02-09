50 years of Jethro Tull's Aqualung celebrated in the new issue of Prog, on sale now

Jethro Tull's Aqualung is celebrated on the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale today...

The 1971 album, Tull's fourth studio record, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Rightly regarded as a bona fide prog classic, in brand new interviews with Ian Anderson, Martin Barre and more we talk about the impact of the record and what it means to them 50 years on.

Also in Prog 117...

Steve Hackett - Hackett returns with his first acoustic album since Tribute.

Transatlantic - The prog supergroup return after seven years with their grandest work so far

Steven Wilson - Discussing change, misconception and expectation on the artist’s latest album

Gryphon - singer and drummer Dave Oberlé looks back over one of the most unique and interesting careers in prog

Ring Van Mobius - Norwegian retro proggers are having a blast with album number two

Blackfield - Where has Aviv Geffen steered the ship now Steven Wilson’s taken a back seat?

Wardruna - The Norwegian folk prog outfit talk of the old ways and current album Kvitravn

Frost* - Mainman Jem Godfrey looks back over Frost*’s career and ponders the future

Jump - The veteran UK proggers have their say on new long-player, Breaking Point

Sigur Ros - Icelandic post-rockers dig deep into the past for their latest album

Teramaze - The Australian proggers got busy during lockdown with another new recording

Esthesis - Winners of Best Unsigned Band in the Readers’ Poll introduce themselves

Eivør - The fascinating Faroese singer and musician is the subject of this issue's Outter Limits feature

Karnartaka - Ian Jones discusses a prog rock world full of Genesis, Clannad, Pink Floyd and, er, Madonna!

Plus album reviews The Anchoress, Fish, Riverside, Be-Bop Deluxe, Curved Air, Dosnes Braide Association, Al Stewart, Anneke van Giersbergen, Kayak, Saga, God Is An Astronaut, The Lickerish Quartet, The Amorphous Androgynous, Cult Of Luna, Arcc Of Life, Meer and more.

And music from Lifesigns, Suburban Savages, Eternal Return, Laughing Stock, 35 Tapes, Stewart Clark and more on the free CD.

Here's our guide on how best to get a hold of your copy of Prog while we're still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

* Prog is still on sale in the UK in most supermarkets and newsagents, even during current Covid-related restrictions, so you should have options on the high street. You can use our store finder to find your nearest stockist. Delays are possible as stores prioritise the delivery of different lines of stock.

* The easiest option for everyone would be to go digital. You can get single digital issues from the Apple Store, from Zinio and all manner of digital magazine retailers.

* Subscribe to Prog. We are now accepting subscriptions from the rest of the world. Subscriptions available here.

* In North America, Prog is available is branches of Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million, although new issues do not go on sale until a couple of weeks after they're published in The UK.

* Single print issues of Prog can be purchased online from My Favourite Magazines and also Burning Shed. MFM is still holding more stock than usual. Use the drop down menu to select issue number.

Use the dropdown menu highlighted in the image below to choose your issue. It should default to the current issue on sale but can be used to buy older issues too.