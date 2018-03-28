2000 Trees add 18 more artists to 2018 bill

Organisers of the UK’s 2000 Trees festival have added a further 18 artists to this year’s bill.

The UK event will take place at Upcote Farm, near Cheltenham, on July 12-14, with bands including Enter Shikari, At The Drive-In, Creeper, Turbowolf and Black Peaks previously announced.

Now it’s been confirmed that they’ll be joined by Frightened Rabbit, And So I Watch You From Afar, Brutus, Queen Kwong, Blood Red Shoes, My Vitriol, Black Honey, Vukovi, Blood Command, Funeral Shakes, Nova Twins, Bloody Knees, Muskets, PD Liddle, No Violet, Phoxjaw, Warshy and Soeur.

Brutus say: “We are really stoked to be back at 2000 Trees. We didn’t know what to expect when we played the festival for the first time last year, and it was just amazing – such a nice crowd and so many great bands, we are really happy to be back again this year.

“We’re looking forward to that moment when you drive your van out of the hills and you see the festival site! Awesome!”

Queen Kwong adds: “I can’t wait to play 2000 Trees because I’ve wanted to be a part of it for a really long time, now. I know it’s going to go off.”

Frightened Rabbit say they’re delighted to be back at the festival, and add: “It’s always been a favourite of ours and they gave us our first ever UK festival headline slot so it’s a special place for us. Also they have peacocks!”

Tickets for this year’s 2000 Trees are now available from the official festival website. Find the latest lineup poster below.