10cc to play Sheet Music on UK tour

10cc will perform their classic album Sheet Music on a widespread UK tour next year.
The art-pop pioneers hit the road for 16 dates in February before a shorter run of three shows in May.
Sheet Music was released in 1974 and has been hailed as their best work by bassist Graham Gouldman and founding member Kevin Godley.
Godley will contribute visuals to the upcoming tour, which kicks off in Reading on February 5 and celebrates the album’s 40th anniversary. They will perform the record in its entirety before a second set of 10cc classics.
Led by 10cc co-founder Gouldman, the current line-up has been together for over a decade. Gouldman says: “Year on year we get busier and visit more countries. It’s great, we love touring and playing together and the audiences these days are very gratifying. You get the people you would expect, who grew up with 10cc, but you also get young kids who know the songs too.”
“The songs don’t seem to date. They are original, we never followed any trend, we simply wrote for our own pleasure. The fact that the songs are being played as often on the radio today as they ever were shows how true that is.”
10cc Sheet Music 40th anniversary UK tour 2015
Feb 05: Reading Hexagon
Feb 07: Canterbury Marlow Theatre
Feb 08: Norwich Theatre Royal
Feb 09: York Barbican
Feb 10: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Feb 11: Perth Concert Hall
Feb 13: Gateshead Sage
Feb 15: Liverpool Philarmonic Hall
Feb 16: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Feb 17: Cardiff St David’s Hall
Feb 18: Ipswich The Regent
Feb 19: Nottingham Royal Centre
Feb 21: Bristol Colston Hall
Feb 22: Bournemouth Pavilion
Feb 23: Watford Colosseum
Feb 24: Manchester Bridgewater Hall
May 25: Southend Cliffs Pavilion
May 26: Crawley The Hawth
May 28: London Royal Albert Hall