10cc to play Sheet Music on UK tour

10cc will perform their classic album Sheet Music on a widespread UK tour next year.

The art-pop pioneers hit the road for 16 dates in February before a shorter run of three shows in May.

Sheet Music was released in 1974 and has been hailed as their best work by bassist Graham Gouldman and founding member Kevin Godley.

Godley will contribute visuals to the upcoming tour, which kicks off in Reading on February 5 and celebrates the album’s 40th anniversary. They will perform the record in its entirety before a second set of 10cc classics.

Led by 10cc co-founder Gouldman, the current line-up has been together for over a decade. Gouldman says: “Year on year we get busier and visit more countries. It’s great, we love touring and playing together and the audiences these days are very gratifying. You get the people you would expect, who grew up with 10cc, but you also get young kids who know the songs too.”

“The songs don’t seem to date. They are original, we never followed any trend, we simply wrote for our own pleasure. The fact that the songs are being played as often on the radio today as they ever were shows how true that is.”

10cc Sheet Music 40th anniversary UK tour 2015

Feb 05: Reading Hexagon

Feb 07: Canterbury Marlow Theatre

Feb 08: Norwich Theatre Royal

Feb 09: York Barbican

Feb 10: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Feb 11: Perth Concert Hall

Feb 13: Gateshead Sage

Feb 15: Liverpool Philarmonic Hall

Feb 16: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Feb 17: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Feb 18: Ipswich The Regent

Feb 19: Nottingham Royal Centre

Feb 21: Bristol Colston Hall

Feb 22: Bournemouth Pavilion

Feb 23: Watford Colosseum

Feb 24: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

May 25: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

May 26: Crawley The Hawth

May 28: London Royal Albert Hall