Fleetwood Mac duo release album documentary

Fleetwood Mac duo Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie have released a mini-documentary exploring the work on their upcoming self-titled album.

The 17-minute film shows the pair in the recording studio, laying down tracks, rehearsing, jotting down song lyrics – and also features footage of Mick Fleetwood behind the drum kit.

The collaboration between the pair began in 2014 when McVie rejoined Fleetwood Mac for their On With The Show tour, with album sessions taking place at The Village Studios in Los Angeles.

Buckingham says: “We had gone in the studio before the last Fleetwood Mac tour to begin this duet album and the meaning became even broader than, ‘Let’s get on with the tour.’ It became, ‘Let’s get on with everything we’ve got left to do.’

“We didn’t go in assuming it was going to be wonderful. We knew we loved each other and we wanted to go in and do it, but whether on not the process would reveal itself to be as enlightening and as effortless as it seems to have been was another question.”

McVie adds: “For me, this is all a fresh beginning because I didn’t even know myself I would end up coming back into the band after so long – and to take off into another level with Lindsay. I guess I rediscovered my love for writing and my love for music.”

The pair released a stream of Feel About You from the album earlier this month.

Buckingham and McVie will play dates across North America this summer, while the duo’s album, which is out on June 9 via East West Records, is now available for pre-order.

Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie tracklist

Sleeping Around The Corner Feel About You In My World Red Sun Love Is Here To Stay Too Far Gone Lay Down For Free Game Of Pretend On With The Show Carnival Begin

Jun 21: Atlanta Chastain Park, GA

Jun 23: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN

Jun 24: Raleigh The Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Jun 26: Vienna Wolf Trap, VA

Jun 28: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Jun 30: Philadelphia Mann Center For The Performing Arts, PA

Jul 02: Detroit Fox Theatre, MI

Jul 03: Chicago Northerly Island, IL

Jul 05: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Jul 19: Woodinville Chateau Ste. Michelle, WA

Jul 21: Murphys Ironstone Amphitheater, CA

Jul 22: Las Vegas Park Theater, NV

Jul 25: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Jul 27: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

Why Fleetwood Mac's Mirage was one of the best albums of the 1980s