It’s a summer evening in 1976, and this writer is sitting in a BBC studio watching his teenage hero John Peel stoke the coming punk revolution by playing several tracks from the Ramones’ recently released debut album. On meeting the DJ who soundtracked the previous decade’s counterculture uprising for the first time, the humble legend confesses he was initially as frightened by the Ramones’ intensity as the first time he heard Little Richard.

“The songs are all the same but they’re all different, if you know what I mean?” he says. He is already anticipating the negative abuse he will receive from old-guard listeners, he says, with a mischievous gleam.

Peel’s support crystallised and consolidated the huge impact Ramones had on British rock – more than anything since David Bowie’s The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust four years earlier.

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Although much has since been written about Ramones, which arrived in April 1976 like a cluster-bomb blueprint for the burgeoning UK punk movement, it’s still hard to convey the scale of the album’s arrival to those who didn’t experience it first-hand.

Notwithstanding Patti Smith’s Horses, Ramones was setting punk’s templates, tempos and attitude, along with its eternal uniform, before any of their CBGB contemporaries started making their presence felt on vinyl. The album’s initial impact in the UK was like a joyful earthquake, thrusting a red-hot poker up rock’s tired arse and igniting a revolution.

Ramones backstage at the Bottom Line in New York, May 1, 1976 (Image credit: Allan Tannenbaum/Allen Tannenbaum/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

I still remember the May morning 50 years ago when my copy of Ramones arrived from Sire Records in New York. Opening the package revealed Roberta Bayley’s striking monochrome cover shot of Johnny, Tommy, Joey and Dee Dee, skulking like a street gang against a wall (in the community garden on Second Street between Bowery and Second Avenue, now rechristened Joey Ramone Place). No sleeve or band had looked so brazenly different since the first Rolling Stones album. It set the tone perfectly for the thrills to come.

The opening triple header of Blitzkrieg Bop, Beat On The Brat and Judy Is A Punk have been part of punk’s DNA for half a century, but hearing the Ramones hurtling out of the speakers for the first time hit like an express train, every stop an epiphany.

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Startlingly direct, stripped of excess flab and even guitar solos; Joey’s mutant NY street-jive vocals rode the band’s blazing block-chord powerriffing, continuing through Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue, Loudmouth and I Don’t Wanna Go Down To The Basement (its longest track at 2:38).

Yearning slowie I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend and a breakneck cover of the Chris Montez 60s hit Let’s Dance affirmed the band’s incisive referencing of classic pop, from 50s doo-wop to Herman’s Hermits – stripped down and sped up in a cartoon world of psycho killers, glue sniffers and endangered rent boys on 53rd & 3rd. The glorious home stretch of I Don’t Wanna Walk Around With You and Today Your Love, Tomorrow The World put the cap on one of the landmark rock’n’roll debuts.

Even on that first day blasting the album, it was obvious nothing was going to be the same again. The approaching long, hot summer of ’76 already had its scorching soundtrack.

At a time when the music papers could ignite cultural movements, Nick Kent’s lengthy NME review proclaiming: “If you love hard-ass retard-rock you’ll bathe in every groove” set the Ramones ball rolling. Reviewing for Zigzag, I wrote: “From the opening call to action of Blitzkrieg Bop to the last strung-out power chord of Today Your Love, Tomorrow Your World, this is a high-energy sizzler with enough power to light up New York City for a week! It only lasts 29 minutes – but if you travel at double the speed you get there in half the time.”

Ramones sent shock waves through the UK’s burgeoning punk community, notably in its London epicentre. In October 1976, Joe Strummer told me Ramones made him decide to accept Mick Jones and Paul Simonon’s invitation to join the band they were forming. “It can’t be stressed enough how great the Ramones’ first album was to the scene in London,” he reflected later. “It was simple enough to be able to play. Me and Paul would spend hours, days and weeks playing along to the record.”

That same October, I sat up all night with Sid Vicious at his Shepherd’s Bush squat while he attempted to teach himself bass playing along to Blitzkrieg Bop on repeat. Ramones also had a profound effect on Lemmy, vindicating and further revving up the early Motörhead.

“When that album came out, all the English bands tripled speed overnight,” said Generation X bassist Tony James. “Before the Ramones, bands might sound like the MC5, but punk rock is totally down to the Ramones.” Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue also gave Mark Perry the name for his original punk fanzine, Sniffin’ Glue.

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The album’s inestimably influential effect was compounded by the Ramones making their UK debut, at London’s Roundhouse then Dingwall’s, over July’s American Independence weekend. Finally, these mysterious black leather aliens were here in the flesh, like cartoons come to life.

In the 50 years since, the Ramones’ unbelievably dysfunctional back story has been told many times, including Joey’s crippling OCD, Johnny’s military-style operational regime, Dee Dee’s drug-guzzling battles with mental health problems, and original leader Tommy’s vision of the band as a conceptual art piece with him as producer.

All that would emerge later. But when Ramones appeared in 1976, followed closely by the band amping it up on stage, there was an almost innocent charm about the four disparate misfits from Forest Hills, Queens, who came together in the wake of the glam-punk uprising sparked earlier that decade by the New York Dolls.

Ramones made their live debut in March 1974 at the Performance Studio on 20th Street, which Tommy ran with future Ramones tour manager Monte Melnik. Dee Dee found it impossible to sing and play guitar at the same time, Joey made a flailing cacophony on drums, and the three stopped during songs to argue. At Tommy’s suggestion, Joey took over vocals. He ended up playing drums himself, after showing the beats to auditioning hopefuls.

Joey told me his songs were inspired by horror movies (such as Chainsaw’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre tribute), trash culture and “our frustrations and feelings of alienation and isolation”, along with The Dictators’ locker-room anthems and the Bay City Rollers’ terrace-pop formula, Saturday Night influencing his chorus on Blitzkrieg Bop and its release as the Ramones’ first UK single. Having said that, Beat On The Brat was written after witnessing an obnoxiously noisy kid in a local playground.

The Ramones onstage at CBGB (Image credit: Allan Tannenbaum/Getty Image)

For Tommy, Joey’s Judy Is A Punk clinched the Ramones’ potential to become the band he envisioned. “Once I heard that, I saw this was totally different and unique,” he said. “They were so original – we had something incredible. These guys didn’t know what they were doing. They weren’t just doing a song, but inventing a whole new genre together.”

The leather jacket, ripped jeans and sneakers image came from Marlon Brando’s The Wild One, Henry Winkler’s Fonz in Happy Days, and The Dictators; puddingbowl haircuts courtesy of